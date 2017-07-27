Good morning, commuters!

Well, it's here. La Machine starts today and is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators to Ottawa's downtown over the next four days. This is not a parade, this is street theatre, so the event, its movements and related traffic impacts will be fluid.

Traffic impacts will be significant so people should plan well in advance and expect delays.

Guigues Avenue from Sussex Drive to Parent Avenue will be closed all day.

Sussex Drive between Guigues Avenue and Murray Street will be closed in both directions from 4 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

St. Patrick Street between Mackenzie Avenue and Parent Avenue will be closed from 5 to 11 p.m.

The Alexandra Bridge between rue Laurier (in Gatineau) and Mackenzie Avenue will be closed from 5 to 11 p.m.

That's just today — there will be even more closures tomorrow.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.