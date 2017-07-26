Good afternoon, commuters!

It's finally dry out there again. In fact, the flooding that closed parts of three roads in the North Gower area has receded and routes have re-opened.

Thursday marks the start of La Machine. A 45-tonne, 12-metre high mechanical dragon-horse will roam the streets of downtown Ottawa along with its 13-metre-wide robotic spider companion for an Ottawa 2017 event.

The city is warning residents there will be significant intermittent traffic delays for drivers and cyclists during the four-day event, as well as Wednesday as crew members set up.

People who work in Ottawa's core are encouraged to take public transit, bike, walk, or carpool to avoid getting stuck in traffic starting Thursday.

Wednesday there will be rolling closures along the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and Sussex Drive, and between the Aviation Parkway and Guigues Avenue, from midnight to 3:30 a.m.

Sussex Drive northbound from Guigues Street to St. Patrick Street will be closed Wednesday at noon until Friday, July 28, at 6 a.m. On Tuesday crews were taking down light standards in the area to make room for the mechanical beasts.

Should be cool, though.

Have a great day!

Live blog

