Good afternoon, commuters!
It's finally dry out there again. In fact, the flooding that closed parts of three roads in the North Gower area has receded and routes have re-opened.
Thursday marks the start of La Machine. A 45-tonne, 12-metre high mechanical dragon-horse will roam the streets of downtown Ottawa along with its 13-metre-wide robotic spider companion for an Ottawa 2017 event.
The city is warning residents there will be significant intermittent traffic delays for drivers and cyclists during the four-day event, as well as Wednesday as crew members set up.
People who work in Ottawa's core are encouraged to take public transit, bike, walk, or carpool to avoid getting stuck in traffic starting Thursday.
Wednesday there will be rolling closures along the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and Sussex Drive, and between the Aviation Parkway and Guigues Avenue, from midnight to 3:30 a.m.
Sussex Drive northbound from Guigues Street to St. Patrick Street will be closed Wednesday at noon until Friday, July 28, at 6 a.m. On Tuesday crews were taking down light standards in the area to make room for the mechanical beasts.
Should be cool, though.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.