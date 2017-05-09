Ottawa received only 60 millimetres of snow on Monday, but the sight of the white stuff left a region cursing Mother Nature as residents fought floods.

Guess what, though? We expect to warm up a little today in the capital and the Ottawa River has peaked between Mattawa and Hawkesbury.

There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning and rain in the afternoon, but the high is 7 C with a UV index of five (moderate). It's a small jump, but better than yesterday.

Tonight will be chilly again, though, with a 30 per cent chance of rain early in the evening. The sky should clear around midnight as the low hits 0 C with patchy frost.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are almost seasonal with a mix of sun and cloud and highs around 13 C and 14 C. That sun is a good start for everyone affected by the flooding.

Thursday and Friday do have a slight chance of rain (only 30 per cent) but nothing substantial.

Saturday and Sunday look cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain on Sunday, as of right now.