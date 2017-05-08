As residents fight the floods, the cold and snow make a two-day visit to Ottawa and Gatineau.

Monday's forecast calls for a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of snow and/or rain. Snow already fell in the Ottawa area early Monday morning.

There should also be a northwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour in the morning. The high is only 3 C.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow or rain in the evening as the northwest wind gusts from 20 to 40 km/h. The low is –1 C.

Wakefield, Chelsea and Low, Que., could also see patchy frost due to the cold overnight temperature.

Tuesday remains chilly with a mainly cloudy sky and a 40 per cent chance of snow or rain. The high is just 4 C. Tuesday night could also see rain or snow with a low of –1 C.

Wednesday finally gives the area a reprieve from rain and snow. The high is 10 C with a mix of sun and cloud. The low should still drop to 0 C at night, though.

Thursday also has a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers, but the high is 15 C.

Friday also has a high of 15 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Rain could return next weekend.