It's not going to stop until next week. Through Sunday, about 40-60 mm is expected.
A rainfall warning remains in effect in Ottawa and Gatineau. It notes that the rain, which started falling at about 8 p.m. Thursday, will get heavier Friday afternoon/night, then gradually turn to lighter showers Sunday afternoon.
The forecast for Friday calls for about 15 to 25 mm of rain with a temperature holding steady around 9 C.
For Friday night another 15 to 25 mm is expected to fall, with the temperature rising to 14 C by Saturday morning.
Here's the rest of Ottawa's forecast:
- Saturday: Rain, about five to 10 mm, high of 17 C.
- Saturday night: Periods of rain, low of 7 C.
- Sunday: 70 per cent chance of showers, high of 7 C.
- Sunday night: 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries, low of 1 C.
- Monday: 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 7 C.
- Monday night: Cloudy periods, low of –1 C.