It's not going to stop until next week. Through Sunday, about 40-60 mm is expected.

A rainfall warning remains in effect in Ottawa and Gatineau. It notes that the rain, which started falling at about 8 p.m. Thursday, will get heavier Friday afternoon/night, then gradually turn to lighter showers Sunday afternoon.

The forecast for Friday calls for about 15 to 25 mm of rain with a temperature holding steady around 9 C.

For Friday night another 15 to 25 mm is expected to fall, with the temperature rising to 14 C by Saturday morning.

Here's the rest of Ottawa's forecast:​