Get ready for another hot and humid day in the capital, but with very strong winds and a healthy dose of rain late in the afternoon.
Thursday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon through the evening.
There is also a very strong southwest wind gusting from 30 to 60 kilometres per hour in the afternoon. The high will be 27 C with a humidex of 32 and a UV index of eight (very high).
Rain should continue overnight as the strong southwest wind continues to gust from 30 to 60 km/h. The low will reach 8 C.
Friday should be much calmer, and a little cooler. The sky should clear in the morning with a north wind at 20 km/h. The high is 17 C.
Saturday looks pristine with sunny skies and a high of 19 C, which is a perfect chance to get outside and enjoy the weather.
Sunday is not thanks to another high of 19 C along with a cloudy sky and a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Rain could last into Monday as the temperature remains at seasonal levels next week (around 20 C).
