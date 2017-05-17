Get ready for a hot, humid and windy game day as the Ottawa Senators host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day with a southwest wind gusting from 30 to 50 kilometres per hour in the afternoon.

The high will be 29 C with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of eight (very high), which means it's hat and sunscreen time. Oh baby, what a scorcher.

Tonight should features some clouds overnight with a southwest wind at 20 km/h. The low will be a warm 19 C.

The heat wave continues Thursday, but with rain. It should be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

The high should be 28 C with a humidex of 33.

Rain and thunderstorms will likely continue Thursday night, which usually signals a temperature drop. The low shuld reach about 9 C.

Friday looks beautiful so far with sunny skies and a high of 18 C. The weekend currently has a chance of rain on both days with highs in the high teens.