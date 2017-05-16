Suddenly, there's a chance of rain today but we won't let that get us down as the temperature continues to soar in the capital.

Tuesday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high is 21 C with a UV index of eight (very high).

Tonight should be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening, before clearing, as the low hits 11 C.

Amazing colours (M. Hill Park Mon). Temps set to ⬆️. At times ☁️, at times☀️today. High 21. UV 8! Hot Wed & Thurs😎 pic.twitter.com/Sic7fC30yi — @BlacksWeather

Wednesday should be a scorcher as the Ottawa Senators return to the Canadian Tire Centre to host the Pittsburgh Penguins for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final. The series is tied 1-1.

It should be mainly sunny with a southwest wind gusting from 30 to 50 kilometres per hour in the morning. The high is, wait for it, 28 C with the humidex at 35. Wow.

Wednesday night will also be hot as it only drops to 19 C.

Thursday is another gorgeous day with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 29 C.

Thunderstorms could still hit overnight Thursday before Friday's sunny outlook with a high of 24 C.