The May flowers are blooming, the sun is shining on Ottawa and this feels like spring.

Monday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a northwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour and a high of 18 C.

The UV index is a gaudy eight, which is high. Slap on that sunscreen if you're outside for an extended period.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals is tonight between the Sens and Pens.

If you're going to a patio, make sure to bring a long-sleeve shirt and maybe a jacket.

There will be fog patches and the northwest wind should continue to gust from 20 to 40 km/h as the low is 6 C.

Wow! Spring blooms (Monkland Ave). ☁️windy & 8° now. Skies bcome⛅️/🌤by pm & 19°. Mild week. 🌤Tue 21 🌤Wed 28

⛅️Thu 28 pic.twitter.com/qfqKyp1WoH — @BlacksWeather

Tuesday should get warmer with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 21 C. There could be rain overnight Tuesday with a low of 11 C.

On Wednesday, the Sens return home to host the Pens for Game 3. The forecast is sunny and a high of 29 C (!).

Thursday is very similar with a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29 C. Thursday night could see thunderstorms due to the sudden heat wave.

Next weekend also looks sunny and warm, with seasonal temperatures in the low 20s.