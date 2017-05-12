It was a sunny start to the day but get ready for more clouds and rain this weekend in the capital.

Friday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and an east wind at 20 kilometres per hour in the morning.

The high will be 16 C, though, with a UV index of six (high). That's more like it (the seasonal norm is 19 C).

This weekend will cool down and become wet again. Yuck, we know. Hopefully that won't hurt flood-affected areas too much.

Saturday and Sunday will feature rain with highs of 13 C and 15 C, respectively. The rain should continue each night with lows of 8 C.

Next week could start with rain on Monday (a 40 per cent chance) and a high of 17 C.

Tuesday hopefully starts a sunny and warm stretch that brings temperatures in the low 20s. Yeehaw.