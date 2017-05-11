Good news today as the sun returns, but the likelihood of rain has strengthened for the weekend.

Thursday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a northeast wind at 20 kilometres per hour near noon. The high will be 13 C with a UV index of seven (high).

Clouds will once again dominate the sky for the next few days, starting Thursday evening. A northeast wind at 20 km/h should hit, but lighten, as the low reaches 6 C.

Friday should be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There's also an east wind at 20 km/h in the morning. The high will be about 16 C.

Saturday and Sunday both look to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The highs are 15 C and 14 C, respectively. Rain should also persist through the evening.

Next week should bring two nice things: Warmer temperatures and dry weather. We look forward to that.