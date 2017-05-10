This ridiculous May rain, snow and cold stops today — at least for now — and the sun is out in the capital region.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14 C and a UV index of seven (high). Yes, sunscreen is necessary if you're outside for an extended period.

Tonight should still be chilly, though. The sky will be partly cloudy and there is another risk of frost as the tempeerature falls to 3 C.

Thursday should also bring a mix of sun and cloud with a northeast wind at 20 kilometres per hour near noon. The high should be around 11 C.

Thursday night could finally feel more like a normal spring evening with an expected low of 9 C (not, you know, hovering around the freezing mark).

Friday could bring a mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high is a balmy (actually it's below the seasonal norm but warm for this year so far) 16 C.

There is bad news for people already affected by flooding in our region. Rain could happen through the weekend — the amount that could fall is so far unknown.

Saturday could see a 40 per cent chance of rain with a high of 12 C. Sunday could bring a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 14 C.