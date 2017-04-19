The rain will start to fall midday Wednesday and stop sometime overnight, but it'll stick around, on and off, until Saturday brings a sunny break.

A high of 13 C is expected Wednesday with showers beginning near noon and a southwest wind at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, also near noon. The UV index will be five, or moderate.

The showers are expected to end late Wednesday night as the wind becomes light and the low dips down to 5 C.

Thursday will bring mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain in the late afternoon and a high of 11 C.

Periods of rain are expected overnight.

Friday looks to bring mixed skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a warmer high of 16 C. Cloudy periods, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C are expected Friday night.

So far, Saturday could bring sunshine and a high of 12 C.