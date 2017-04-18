Soak up the rays today while you still can. (Associated Press file photo)

Enjoy the sunshine while you can Tuesday, because Wednesday and Thursday and possibly even Friday will bring rain to the National Capital Region.

A high of 9 C is expected Tuesday after a chilly morning, with a high UV index of six. Clouds will begin to roll in Tuesday night with the low dipping down to 2 C.

Water water everywhere, but no ☔️today, just ☀️& blue skies. Chilly -2° now, but high 10°. Wind light. #ottweather pic.twitter.com/nHPLACMCrT — @BlacksWeather

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain beginning in the morning and a high of 10 C expected. The clouds will remain overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the low hovering around 10 C.

Thursday should bring periods of rain with a high of 12 C, and Thursday night should bring more of the same with a low of 8 C.

So far, Friday looks to bring mixed skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a warmer high of 18 C.