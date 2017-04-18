Enjoy the sunshine while you can Tuesday, because Wednesday and Thursday and possibly even Friday will bring rain to the National Capital Region.
A high of 9 C is expected Tuesday after a chilly morning, with a high UV index of six. Clouds will begin to roll in Tuesday night with the low dipping down to 2 C.
Water water everywhere, but no ☔️today, just ☀️& blue skies. Chilly -2° now, but high 10°. Wind light. #ottweather pic.twitter.com/nHPLACMCrT—
@BlacksWeather
Wednesday will be cloudy with rain beginning in the morning and a high of 10 C expected. The clouds will remain overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the low hovering around 10 C.
Thursday should bring periods of rain with a high of 12 C, and Thursday night should bring more of the same with a low of 8 C.
So far, Friday looks to bring mixed skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a warmer high of 18 C.