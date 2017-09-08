Good day, commuters!

It's already Friday. If that's usually garbage day for you, it's tomorrow instead because of Labour Day.

No new construction today and I expect volume to be a little lighter today, but it's not a PA Day or anything.

Fundraiser "The Ride" happens this weekend and there will be some significant road closures. The cycling event happens Sunday and features hundreds of cyclists on two different treks: a 50-km closed route along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and a 117-km scenic route through Kanata North and the communities of Carp and Dunrobin. Both events begin and end at Tunney's Pasture.

Goldenrod Driveway will be closed between Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Parkdale Avenue from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parkdale will be closed between Burnside Avenue and the on-ramp for the westbound Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The eastbound Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on-ramp is closed at Parkdale from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The exit to Tunney's Pasture at Goldenrod Driveway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And the westbound Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway is closed from the Canadian War Museum to Carling from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Have a great day!

