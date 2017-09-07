Good day, commuters!

Looks like a rainy day today, which is never good for Ottawa commutes for some reason. Make sure to leave extra space and get more than just your running lights on.

I suspect you should leave a little earlier than usual to ease frustration.

Now that work is done on the Richmond Road bridge over the 416, crews have moved to the nearby Baseline Road bridge over the 416. Expect off-peak lane reductions there for a bit.

And, crews re-painted the centre line on Richmond Road through Westboro last night.

Have a great day!

