How was your first day of back-to-school, post-summer traffic? It seemed pretty good — not too many collisions.

The worst problem spot seemed to be eastbound Laurier Avenue from Metcalfe to Nicholas. I say this because there's no way to remedy the situation until the Transitway buses move off Nicholas. Perhaps try to find a new way out to the 417 than Nicholas from 4-5:30 p.m.

The construction on Prince of Wales Drive south of Hunt Club caused less tie-ups than I expected.

But, you should know the eastbound 417 will be down to one lane today from Anderson to Limoges until 2:30 p.m.

