Good day, commuters!

It's back-to-school for all the kids as of today. This means you'll want to leave early so there's no need to rush.

Some children are walking to classes for the first time, others are making new or unfamiliar first-time bike trips. There will be kids at street-side bus stops, not necessarily watching for you — they may be nervous, distracted or excited by what lies ahead today.

There will be more school buses.

There will be school-zone speed enforcement.

It's a big day.

Not only this, but many folks are all done with their summer vacations, so expect busier OC and STO buses, fuller parking lots, more bikes locked up, busier roads and trails, longer waits at lights...

And it rained like crazy overnight, so there may be some issues with visibility.

It's going to be busy, but I hope everyone has a great day!

