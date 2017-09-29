Good day, commuters!

It's Friday. A week ago we had heat warnings and now we have frost advisories.

The good news this morning is the westbound 174 is fully open again at Blair after yesterday morning's serious crash and fire.

Yesterday there were six of those wind turbine arms travelling up the 416 and along the eastbound 417 — three in the morning and three in the afternoon — all during peak periods. They're made in and travel from Tillsonburg, Ont., up and over to St-Sylvestre, Que.

Expect the transit to continue until the end of November.

Before you get too angry with these, though, read this.

The 300 people who manufacture those turbines are losing their jobs. This may be their last big project.

How's that for a happy Friday thought?

Sorry.

Have a great weekend.

