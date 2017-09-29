Good day, commuters!
It's Friday. A week ago we had heat warnings and now we have frost advisories.
The good news this morning is the westbound 174 is fully open again at Blair after yesterday morning's serious crash and fire.
Yesterday there were six of those wind turbine arms travelling up the 416 and along the eastbound 417 — three in the morning and three in the afternoon — all during peak periods. They're made in and travel from Tillsonburg, Ont., up and over to St-Sylvestre, Que.
Expect the transit to continue until the end of November.
Before you get too angry with these, though, read this.
The 300 people who manufacture those turbines are losing their jobs. This may be their last big project.
How's that for a happy Friday thought?
Sorry.
Have a great weekend.
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.