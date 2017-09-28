Good day, commuters!

What a storm.

There is still a large area without power, primarily in Ottawa's west end between Westboro and Lincoln Fields. The city has a number of generators it can use to power traffic signals in affected areas, but not enough for all of them.

One such intersection being powered is Woodroffe Avenue and Richmond Road. Crews have chosen the most key intersections for their limited supply of generators.

Any affected intersections without generators should be treated as all-way stops.

Have a great day... hope you like the sound of chainsaws.

