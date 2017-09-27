Good morning commuters!

This is the last day of the heat wave. Sometimes I think I'm the only one who has been enjoying it. I guess it helps that I get to work in an air-conditioned building.

Yesterday afternoon three big trucks parked for the night in Mallorytown — each loaded up with a wind turbine arm. The wide-load trucks will make their way up Hwy. 7 and along the eastbound Hwy. 417 sometime this morning. Based on previous transits, I expect the first truck to arrive on the 417 shortly before 8 a.m.

Lane reductions are scheduled to end today in Kanata on Katimavik Road between Castlefrank and Eagleson roads. Those have been in place since May.

If there's part of your commute you'd like to discuss, share or vent about, e-mail me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.