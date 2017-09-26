Good morning commuters! It's going to be another hot day, which is of particular interest to cyclist and pedestrian commuters.

There's some new roadwork to be aware of this morning: crews started culvert work in Greely and Osgoode yesterday.

As such, Dozois Road is closed south of Mitch Owens Road until Friday. Rideau Road west of Ramsayville Road will be closed from Oct. 2 until Oct. 6. and River Road north of Osgoode Main Street will be closed from Oct. 9 to Oct.13.

Elsewhere, Kinburn Side Road will be closed between Dominion Springs Drive and Timmins Road will be closed until Oct. 20 due to a culvert replacement. A signed detour will be in place.



I'm still getting your e-mailed traffic gripes and observations. Norman wrote to me about red light runners:

"Is it just me or are more and more people running red lights these days? I'm especially seeing two cars piggy-backing through a yellow-now-red. I've also noticed cars no longer entering intersections as if we're all expecting someone to run it. There's now a pause at the intersection."

I'm not sure if there's more, but there certainly are plenty. As far as I can tell, the reason is those countdowns on the pedestrian crossings. Instead of the desired effect of letting people know how stale a green light is, it motivates the reluctant-to-stop drivers to speed up.

At best, this results in jamming the intersection, at worst someone has to jump out of the way. Not to mention the chance of causing a collision with somebody else doing the same thing.

Leave earlier, people. It's commuting, not horseshoes. It's not a race or a board game.

If you have a gripe or observation to share about your commute, send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!



