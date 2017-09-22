Good day, commuters!

Being that it is the last day of the work week for most, I expect traffic volume should be a tad lighter today. At least, this morning.

I think this may be venting Friday. I've had quite a few emailed gripes and observations come my way over the past 24 hours, so I'm going to share some of those.

First, you should know that Rideau Street is going to close to buses and taxis this weekend between Sussex and Dalhousie for ramped-up LRT work. It's already closed to regular traffic. If your bus normally goes through or stops there, you should check OC Transpo for the temporary changes. That starts at 8 p.m. tonight and runs through Monday at 6 a.m.

Elsewhere, Fallowfield Road will be closed between Merivale and Prince of Wales for road reconstruction work beginning tonight at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

And now, on to the gripes.

Stop blocking intersections along O'Connor

Claudette is pretty fed up. She writes:

"Leaving the city from the downtown core via O'Connor should be pretty straight forward... three one-way lanes heading south for 19 blocks up until one gets to the 417 ramp accesses. So why in hell then does it take me sometimes over 45 minutes to get to those ramps? Because selfish, obnoxious drivers seem to think they own all roads. Starting after Albert Street, at almost every traffic light to the 417, there are cars who stop smack dab in the middle of the intersection.

"Traffic will not move if, every single time, someone ahead of you is blocking traffic at an intersection! This is a pain not only for the drivers but for cyclists, and pedestrians. It would take a little awareness campaign followed by a crackdown of 'intersection blockers.' If people would obey this particular traffic law, most of the time, they would find themselves at home drinking and adult beverage much faster."

It's true. Many drivers would rather wait, stopped, on one side of the white line than the other. It's a sickness.

Merge onto Queensway with caution

Here's a friendly note from Joel about traffic entering the highway from on-ramps. He writes:

"Let's get something clear: when I'm driving in the right lane on the Queensway and you're trying to merge into the lane from an on-ramp, remember that I'm not obliged to move lanes to make it easier for you. As a merging vehicle the onus is on you to merge when it's safe to do so. No one is required to make space for you.

"I can't tell you the amount of idiots who almost cause serious accidents by quickly moving from the right lane to the middle lane just to accommodate a vehicle merging from the on-ramp."

I don't really agree with this 100 per cent. If it's not busy, by all means, drivers should move over to make room for merging traffic. There's no reason in the world not to. It's decent. That's the kind of world I want. However, if it means causing a chain reaction of braking and surprise, Joel is right, merging traffic should be prepared to crawl and look for an opening rather than to expect one be created for them.

I think most regular users of 400-series highways during rush hour expect to have a degree of trouble getting on the road.

I've got many more of these notes, but I'll save them for next week — including a story about a co-worker who got left-hooked on her bike and called her a word that rhymes with witch this week.

Leaver earlier, people. Take a different route, routinely. Don't try to make good time, just arrive on time. Chill.

Have a great day!

