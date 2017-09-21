Good day, commuters!

Maybe we'll see another one of those turbine blades on Highway 417 during rush hour this morning. One showed up yesterday during the peak of one of the worst morning commutes so far this fall. Got to wonder about the brilliant minds who timed that travel itinerary.

I'd share a photo, but the only one I have was clearly taken from the driver's seat of a car on the 417.

I love getting your emailed traffic gripes and commuter vents. Rudi sent me one about Kanata yesterday. He writes:

"There's a little piece of traffic idiocy on Campeau Drive outside of Tanger Outlets in Kanata that will, eventually, lead to accidents and deaths. Perhaps you know it: there's a little piece of Campeau Drive between Palladium and Huntmar, and it has a traffic circle at each end.

"At the Huntmar end, cars are supposed to stop for pedestrians (personally, I don't think this is the right approach, but whatever.) At the Palladium end, pedestrians are supposed to stop for cars.

"While I'm not a big fan of the stop for pedestrians approach, I'm really a big fan of consistency in traffic rules. These two traffic circles on Campeau Drive invite accidents, invite pedestrians to step out when they shouldn't, confuse drivers and pedestrians alike. In the world of earthquakes, hurricanes, Trump and Brexit, this is a small issue, but I am concerned that some pedestrian will be killed here."

Seems to me the rules are different at different roundabouts when it comes to pedestrians. The rules have changed a number of times at the Brookfield one alone. My sister, a major-league pedestrian commuter, lives nearby and hates that roundabout.

