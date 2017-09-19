Good day, commuters!

A bit foggy out there again this morning, so try to leave some extra space and get more than just your running lights on.

There's roadwork in Westboro this week on Byron, which is closed between Golden and Roosevelt.

And, a march and demonstration is planned downtown from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. from the Nigeria High Commission (295 Metcalfe) to the British High Commission (80 Elgin). Expect some tie-ups, especially on the sidewalks.

Have a great day!

Live blog

