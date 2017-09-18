Good day, commuters!

There are some fog patches out there this morning. One of the thickest ones I could find was on the 417 around Walkley Road. Highway 50 seems foggy around Montee Paiement as well.

There are a few new construction projects which began over the weekend.

Dunning Road is being worked on between Brickland Drive and Wilhaven Drive, along with Old Montreal Road between Cox Country Road and Famille-Laporte Avenue. They'll both be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic during off-peak periods from today until the end of October.

The lane reductions are due to the paving of shoulders and road resurfacing to provide a cycling and pedestrian connection between the Village of Cumberland, the Trim Road Transitway Station and Old Montreal Road.

Flag persons will be on site controlling traffic during the construction.

Culvert replacement in Greely area

And due to culvert replacements, the following Greely-area roads will be closed:

Osgoode Main Street, just east of River Road, from Monday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Sept. 22.

Dozois Road, 1.8 km south of Mitch Owens Road, from Monday, Sept. 25 to Friday, Sept. 29.

Rideau Road, 0.05 km west of Ramsayville Road, from Monday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Oct. 6.

River Road, 0.15 km south of Osgoode Main Street, from Monday, Oct. 9 to Friday, Oct. 13.

Elsewhere, Phelan Road West will be closed just east of Prince of Wales Drive from today until Friday, Sept. 29 due to a culvert replacement. Access will be provided for local residents.

And Montreal Road between Vanier Parkway and North River will have lane closures for sanitary sewer rehabilitation work between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., beginning today until Thursday, Sept. 21.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.