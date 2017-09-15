Good day, commuters!

Expect slightly lighter traffic this morning, as is often the case on Fridays.

There's a party happening today on Sparks Street, which is celebrating 50 years this year. Starting at 11 a.m. there will be face-painting, living statues and other events, ending this evening with a showing of the film Night At The Museum.

The Marvest part of CityFolk also starts this evening in the Glebe. It will be a busy evening on Bank Street.

Orléans Ribfest is on through the weekend, which means Centrum Boulevard is closed between Prestone Drive and Brisebois Crescent.

Work on the Baseline Road bridge over the 416 is scheduled to wrap up today.

Have a great weekend!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.