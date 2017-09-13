Good day, commuters!

No new construction today.

Yesterday, Ottawa police were following up on tips from cyclists who use King Edward Avenue. Specifically, they were monitoring the painted bike boxes around Somerset Street East in Sandy Hill.

Police tweeted they couldn't keep up with the infractions by drivers and promise to be back.

4 charged in 30 minutes this afternoon. I couldn't keep up. Will def keep coming back. Thx @ErikWdV for the heads up #ottbike #RoadSafety https://t.co/0BZ9PKUQdR — @TheBeardedCop

