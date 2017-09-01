Good day, commuters!

This is where it all ends — it's the last long weekend of the summer, the last week of easy commutes and the last weekday before all students are back.

I expect traffic to be pretty light today, and busier in the afternoon than in the morning. The highways will be busy even though the price of gasoline has steadily risen over the past few days.

Seems to be around $1.22 in Ottawa, but as much as 10 cents cheaper in Carleton Place.

Monday is Labour Day, so there is no Ottawa Morning, All In A Day, or local traffic reports. I'm back Tuesday.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.