I expect traffic to be lighter today as it's a PA day for most kids and many of their folks have likely opted or finagled an extra-long long weekend.

There's some new roadwork though — this time on the westbound Sir John A Macdonald Parkway.

The westbound left lane west of the Canadian War Museum, and a section of the westbound left lane near the Richmond Road overpass, will be closed during off-peak hours, from 9 am to 3 pm, to repair four catch basins.

I haven't had many of your e-mailed traffic and commuter gripes recently, so I thought I'd share one of my own.

My impression of driving in this city is many drivers here seem needlessly, strangely competitive. They want to be first to everything, including red lights. I've become one of those drivers who just pulls over and lets them all go.

I suspect this dangerous and baffling competitive weirdness is what's driving the misuse of mutual lanes. Those are the single lanes with alternating, painted arrows — up the middle of a four-lane road. Like Robertson Road in Bells Corners, for example.

The problem is, drivers are using this lane as an early exit. They get into it — and speed up — and stay in it until they get to their approaching left turn lane.

This is not what the lane is for. It is not a ramp. It is not a passing lane. It is not an early jump on a left turn lane.

The surface paint tells you what the lane is for, if common sense fails you. Between the regular lane and the mutual lane are broken yellow lines, not broken white lines. The white lines denote the turning lane. If you're turning left you enter the turn lane at the white paint, you don't jump into the mutual lane a half-kilometre before the turn lane and speed along.

Chill.

It's dangerous and you look like an idiot.

Happy thanksgiving.

