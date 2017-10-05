Good morning, commuters!

We're keeping you on your toes this week when it comes to traffic desk staffing — it's Andrew in again for Doug.

The Chaudière Bridge is still down to one lane each way because of some repair work and the speed limit is reduced to 30 km/h.

I'd still head over to the Portage Bridge.

A reminder that folks heading to Ottawa's west-end tonight will run into something not seen since May — Senators home game traffic.

The puck drop in the game against Washington is at 7:30 p.m. (and Dan Seguin has a good season preview piece here, if you're interested).

Meanwhile, if you're going to be around the Tunney's Pasture area between 11 a.m. and1 p.m. there's a 5K run starting in front of the Jean Talon Building. Parts of Parkdale Avenue and the westbound Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be closed.

The GCWCC run to raise money for mental health and addiction services closes some roads near Tunney's Pasture. (GCWCC Wellness Challenge)

Remember, tomorrow is a P.A. Day for many students ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend so expect fewer vehicles on the road.

Have a great day!

Live blog

