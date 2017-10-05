Good morning, commuters!
We're keeping you on your toes this week when it comes to traffic desk staffing — it's Andrew in again for Doug.
The Chaudière Bridge is still down to one lane each way because of some repair work and the speed limit is reduced to 30 km/h.
I'd still head over to the Portage Bridge.
A reminder that folks heading to Ottawa's west-end tonight will run into something not seen since May — Senators home game traffic.
The puck drop in the game against Washington is at 7:30 p.m. (and Dan Seguin has a good season preview piece here, if you're interested).
Meanwhile, if you're going to be around the Tunney's Pasture area between 11 a.m. and1 p.m. there's a 5K run starting in front of the Jean Talon Building. Parts of Parkdale Avenue and the westbound Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be closed.
Remember, tomorrow is a P.A. Day for many students ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend so expect fewer vehicles on the road.
Have a great day!
