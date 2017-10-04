Good day, commuters!

It's warm outside, all things considered. Pretty neat full, or fullish moon, too.

I'm not seeing any new construction to worry about and I expect this week will only be busy until Thursday. Friday is a P.A. Day for many school kids — and this is the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Ottawa and Gatineau police say they'll be paying extra attention to distracted driving and speeding violations during the month of October.

Between 2011 and 2015, there were 26,860 collisions resulting in 5,761 injuries and 18 fatalities related to distracted driving.

Between 2011 and 2015, there were 15,850 collisions resulting in 3,759 injuries and 54 fatalities related to speeding.

Have a great day!

