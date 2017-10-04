Good day, commuters!
It's warm outside, all things considered. Pretty neat full, or fullish moon, too.
I'm not seeing any new construction to worry about and I expect this week will only be busy until Thursday. Friday is a P.A. Day for many school kids — and this is the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Ottawa and Gatineau police say they'll be paying extra attention to distracted driving and speeding violations during the month of October.
Between 2011 and 2015, there were 26,860 collisions resulting in 5,761 injuries and 18 fatalities related to distracted driving.
Between 2011 and 2015, there were 15,850 collisions resulting in 3,759 injuries and 54 fatalities related to speeding.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Shots of the roadwork on the Gatineau end of the Chaudiere Bridge. Seems to be mostly happening near the sidewalk. #otttraffic (5:33) pic.twitter.com/SJkFThlteh—
@cbcotttraffic
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.