By the time you head home this afternoon, there will probably be some early trick-or-treaters, so don't forget to be on the look out for more peds.

This morning, however, I expect the commute to be pretty straight forward. Yesterday was a misery — because of the conditions, not the volume. In fact, there really wasn't much traffic volume yesterday at all, especially in the afternoon.



Last week, I wrote a little rant about driving in the rain and how Ottawa seems to have more trouble with this than snow.

Doris wrote to me with an observation.

"One comment I would like to make is that the new lines on the 417 are almost next to useless, especially at night when raining. They are extremely difficult to see and I notice drivers wavering all over, not knowing where the lanes are. Has anyone else noticed this and are there any plans to correct it? What happened to good old fashioned yellow lines that reflected in the dark rainy nights, especially on such a busy highway?" Doris wrote.

Road closures

There's some new roadwork happening this week which I didn't mention in this blog yesterday.

Lane closures will be in effect during off-peak periods for Mitch Owens Road at Manotick Station Road. The lane closures will be in effect until Nov. 20 to allow for the widening the road and installation of new traffic signals.

Queen Elizabeth Drive and Colonel By Drive will be closed to allow for the installation of the Rideau Canal Skateway chalets.

Specifically, Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed in both directions on Friday from 8:45 am to noon between Fifth Avenue and Bank Street.

Colonel By Drive will be closed in both directions on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. between Daly Avenue and Hawthorn Avenue.

Colonel By Drive will be closed in both directions on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. between Bronson Avenue and Hog's Back Road.

