Good morning commuters!
It's going to be brutal today. Heavy rain, mean winds and fallen leaves clogging the storm sewers. All this spells a ruddy commute with poor visibility, slow traffic and flooding.
By 5:30 a.m. that wind has already brought trees down on the 174 in Cumberland and out east of the city on Limoges Road.
The bigger issue for commuters this morning is the fact that westbound 50 is blocked at the Hwy. 5 interchange by a big truck carrying 2x4s which crashed and spilled its load onto the highway. There is no efficient detour.
It will be terrifically bad this morning. Good luck!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.