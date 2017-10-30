Good morning commuters!

It's going to be brutal today. Heavy rain, mean winds and fallen leaves clogging the storm sewers. All this spells a ruddy commute with poor visibility, slow traffic and flooding.

By 5:30 a.m. that wind has already brought trees down on the 174 in Cumberland and out east of the city on Limoges Road.

The bigger issue for commuters this morning is the fact that westbound 50 is blocked at the Hwy. 5 interchange by a big truck carrying 2x4s which crashed and spilled its load onto the highway. There is no efficient detour.

It will be terrifically bad this morning. Good luck!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.