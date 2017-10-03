Good morning commuters!

Andrew's keeping the traffic desk seat warm for Doug today.

Watch out for fog patches in the early hours of your commute.

There's good news for drivers in Hull, as roadwork around Laurier and Laval streets has ended ahead of schedule.

But it looks like the unscheduled (as in, emergency) roadwork on Eddy Street on the Gatineau side of the Chaudière Bridge is still happening. Our colleagues on the Radio-Canada side saw the pylons set up along the road and sidewalk late yesterday afternoon are still there.

The City of Gatineau tweeted there was an issue with the pavement and said it didn't know when it would be fixed.

Shots of the roadwork on the Gatineau end of the Chaudiere Bridge. Seems to be mostly happening near the sidewalk. #otttraffic (5:33) pic.twitter.com/SJkFThlteh — @cbcotttraffic

Down on the southern fringes of Ottawa, in the Metcalfe area, Marvelville Road is about to reopen tomorrow between 9th Line and Gregoire roads.

It's been completely closed since mid-August for culvert repairs.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.