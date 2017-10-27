Good morning commuters!

And it is a good morning indeed when the list of road and lane closures ending today is longer than the list of those that are starting.

None of them are of the mind-melting variety, but there's some street names many will recognize and some local traffic headaches are leaving.

Construction projects expected to end include:

  • The culvert replacement closing River Road between Nixon Drive and Osgoode Main Street.
  • Resurfacing on Old Montreal Road between Cox Country Road and Famille-Laporte Avenue.
  • Roadwork on the Barnsdale and Bankfield road overpasses atop Highway 416.
  • Off-peak lane reductions on Main Street between Lees Avenue and Oblate Avenue.
  • Lane closure on the ramp connecting westbound Highway 417 to southbound Highway 416.
  • Watermain and sewer work on Des Pères Blancs Avenue, leading to Richelieu Park, between Lavergne Street and St-Jacques Street.
  • Resurfacing on Dunning Road between Brickland and Wilhaven drives.
  • Off-peak lane reductions on Greenfield Avenue between Main and Havelock streets.

There are a few new ones worth noting:

  • Anderson Road closes from Russell to Ridge roads from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Tuesday to replace a culvert.
  • There's "road reconstruction" on Bank Street from Conroy to Davidson roads closing it from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly until Monday morning.
  • Some geotechnical work is happening at Nicholas Street and Laurier Avenue, causing some lane reductions from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Have a great day!

