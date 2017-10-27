Good morning commuters!

And it is a good morning indeed when the list of road and lane closures ending today is longer than the list of those that are starting.

None of them are of the mind-melting variety, but there's some street names many will recognize and some local traffic headaches are leaving.

Construction projects expected to end include:

The culvert replacement closing River Road between Nixon Drive and Osgoode Main Street.

Resurfacing on Old Montreal Road between Cox Country Road and Famille-Laporte Avenue.

Roadwork on the Barnsdale and Bankfield road overpasses atop Highway 416.

Off-peak lane reductions on Main Street between Lees Avenue and Oblate Avenue.

Lane closure on the ramp connecting westbound Highway 417 to southbound Highway 416.

Watermain and sewer work on Des Pères Blancs Avenue, leading to Richelieu Park, between Lavergne Street and St-Jacques Street.

Resurfacing on Dunning Road between Brickland and Wilhaven drives.

Off-peak lane reductions on Greenfield Avenue between Main and Havelock streets.

There are a few new ones worth noting:

Anderson Road closes from Russell to Ridge roads from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Tuesday to replace a culvert.

There's "road reconstruction" on Bank Street from Conroy to Davidson roads closing it from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly until Monday morning.

Some geotechnical work is happening at Nicholas Street and Laurier Avenue, causing some lane reductions from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Have a great day!

