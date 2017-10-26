Good morning commuters!

I'm a late (but still early to most) fill-in today for Doug.

Road crews are out on Isabella Street near O'Connor Street. For those familiar with the area, there are cones up around the pizza place there but not lasting as far as the grocery store.

This is being called emergency roadwork by the city, so we don't know when it will be done.

It could be trouble for cyclists going through on the O'Connor bike lane.

ROADWORK | Not seeing this on official #otttraffic sites. That's Isabella/O'Connor to the left, 417 ramp to the right. (6:08) pic.twitter.com/e4J6oq8svZ — @cbcotttraffic

That can be a confusing intersection on the best of days with cyclist-only lights and some late lane switches required to either get onto or avoid the Queensway.

Another tricky intersection because of construction is Stittsville Main Street and Hazeldean Road.

More roadwork that I don't have more context on right now since it's not listed: Stittsville Main at Hazeldean. #otttraffic (6:31) pic.twitter.com/QVB3ArFAEK — @cbcotttraffic

Have a great day!

