Yesterday was one of the worst commutes of the year.

Listener Nicholas sent me a lengthy e-mail about St. Laurent Boulevard.

"I haven't seen much discussion of the construction work and changes to St. Laurent between Innes Rd and Smyth Rd. I have some concerns about the changes, particularly for the north-bound route (from Smyth to St. Laurent).

There are now three lanes of traffic running north. I had assumed that the additional lane was to provide a collection lane for turning traffic to reduce the conflict between turning and through traffic on St. Laurent. However, there is now a solid line along most of this lane with no indication what the lane is meant for (e.g. no 'bus lane' signs).

As a result, the collection lane for turning traffic is very small, smaller than prior to the construction. This will lead to serious traffic delays on the road.

The turning lane itself has been changed from a curved lane to a sharp, near 90-degree turn with no acceleration/merge lane on Innes. There are also complex changes to the pedestrian sections, with small laneways placed through the section where pedestrians would normally wait to cross the road. As a result, the sight lines for traffic making turns are confusing and complex.

The placement of traffic light poles and other signs, and the road angles, makes it difficult for turning traffic to tell which lanes of traffic are active and whether it is safe to proceed."

Lothar wrote to me about seeing cyclists without lights, so keep your eyes open if you're commuting in the dark.

