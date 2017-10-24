Good morning commuters!
No significant new construction to worry about today, although there are lane reductions on Woodroffe Avenue at Richmond Road where crews appeared to work through the night on a manhole.
It's rainy and cloudy, and that seems to be the way things are going to go for a few days.
I spotted something funny the other day. Work has been progressing on the western Transitway extension at Moodie Drive, and you may have noticed the new overpass.
Anyways, at the end of that ramp buses can continue onto the highway, but regular vehicles cannot. At the old configuration, there were signs with a "do not enter" symbol and the words "buses excepted" — meaning the route was for buses only.
New signs were ordered once the paving was complete, but they read "buses expected" instead of "excepted."
I've since noticed those signs have been replaced. But it made me chuckle. That's traffic reporter humour for you.
Have a great day!
