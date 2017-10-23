Good morning commuters!

It's going to be the last really nice day for awhile, in terms of temperatures.

Halloween is a week from tomorrow, after all.

No new construction to warn you about, except the major news I learned Friday — that the lane reductions affecting Eddy and the Chaudiere Bridge will last TWO years.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.