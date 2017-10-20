Good morning commuters!

It's going to be another lovely and and a nice weekend, but there's a bit of new roadwork and closures to warn you about.

First, the O-Train will be temporarily replaced by Route 107 bus service from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

These temporary closures are for site inspections in preparation for future service expansion.

Route 107 buses will travel parallel to the Trillium Line between Bayview and South Keys stations every 15 minutes, with limited stops along the way to provide service near Trillium Line stations.

Elsewhere, Bank Street will be closed overnight between Conroy and Davidson roads for road reconstruction work this weekend and next from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anderson Road between Ridge and Russell roads will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians from Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. to Oct. 31 at 6 a.m. for culvert replacement.

There will be detours for everyone except local traffic.

On Saturday, Prince of Wales Drive will be temporarily reduced to one lane of traffic for paving between Amberwood Crescent and Fallowfield Road.

Traffic in both directions will be flagged around the construction zone from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Have a great weekend!

