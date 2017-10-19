Good morning commuters!

Serious construction and lane rerouting continues on the westbound Highway 50 in Gatineau around Labrosse Boulevard.

Make sure you get into the left lane or you'll be going on a very long detour adventure north of the highway.

There was a serious collision on Highway 174 just after midnight. It was closed both directions in Gloucester until just after 5:30 a.m.

It's going to be a lovely day, though!

Live blog

