Good morning commuters!

The weather gets pleasant today and seems to be happy to stay that way for a week or so.

No new significant construction to warn you about, although the ramps to and from Highway 416 in Bells Corners were closed early this morning.

I'm still getting your emailed traffic gripes, horror stories, blunders, adventures and observations.

Leah wrote to me about the dreaded, popular topic of merging:

"I've got a gripe. What is it with people in Ottawa and being completely unable to properly merge anywhere? Especially onto highways!

I've seen people thinking 60 km/h is a perfectly OK speed to get on (it's not). I've had people speed up and prevent me from being able to get on or people refuse to move over into a completely empty lane beside them.

My favourite, especially in rush hour, is people trying to get as far ahead as possible instead of going for the nearest opening that's already there and would let traffic flow so much smoother.

People need to be aware of what cars around them are doing. I'm looking for an opening before I've even reached the dotted lines on the on-ramps (that don't turn too sharply to prevent that viewpoint) and everyone should do this too.

Find a hole, match its speed, get in. And if you see someone is about to get on (most on ramps can be seen from a convenient distance of a few HUNDRED metres) do what you can to give them space.

Move over, if possible, speed up (ONLY if you're already slightly ahead of them) or slow down, that couple of seconds won't make you late. But an accident will."

(Collision. Call them collisions, not accidents).

Meantime, Justin wrote about navigating around Parliament Hill:

"It is still so annoying when cars, vans, tour buses, etc. just feel like it's their right to stop wherever they want downtown.

Sometimes they just block the northernmost lane on Wellington (even during times they're not supposed to) and while annoying, it's expected.

What I don't expect is the cars that sit in front of the Chateau Laurier or other streets and just idle.

I also second that frustration [from earlier this week] with cars going the wrong way.

Can't count the number of times I've gone down Stewart Street and been faced with someone coming at me. There's an oncoming bike lane, but it's a single-lane one-way street.

I've even been flipped the bird a couple of times when I honk out of distress at distracted drivers driving the wrong way down this street. Talk about terrifying.

Finally, fire hydrants. It might not be a real traffic gripe, but do people really not know to not park in front of them? I mean, I'm sure the fire department knows where they are, but still…"

There are at least two in Westboro where there is a sign saying you can park there — across from the Legion and in front of the Real Canadian Superstore. I've often found that curious.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

