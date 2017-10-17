Good morning commuters!

No new construction to warn you about and that broken watermain on Merivale Road near Slack Road has been fixed.

I'm still getting the odd traffic gripe or observation e-mailed to me (I'd like to get many more!)



Fred wrote to me about vehicles going the wrong way. He writes:

"Not sure if anyone has ever written to you about this, but it's something that has happen to me three times since I moved to the city just over a year ago.



The issue has occurred on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway westbound on my commute to work.

Three times I have encountered cars driving in the wrong direction. I know for a fact that at least two of them got off the Parkdale Avenue exit

Luckily no accidents and little disruption once the cars figured out they were going the wrong way and climbed onto the grass to eventually turn around."



I've seen this a few times, but never there. Last year there was a car going the wrong way on the ramp from the eastbound 417 at Eagleson — headed towards the highway instead of away from it.

Never found out what happened there.

Where I more commonly see this is vehicles turning into oncoming traffic onto a divided street from a different divided street.

For example, from westbound Robertson Road in Bells Corners headed towards Northside Road and Bell High School.

Have a great day!

