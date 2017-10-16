Good morning commuters!

Much colder today, but there's no significant new construction to warn you about.

What there is, however, is a strike at Algonquin and La Cité Collegiale. Expect traffic tie ups around those locations as picketers could take to the streets.

On the other hand, about 5,000 La Cité students and 20,000 Algonquin students are staying home because classes are cancelled.

Have a great day!

