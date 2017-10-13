Good morning commuters!

Watch out for black cats, don't pass anyone on the stairs, don't put any new shoes on the table and above all don't pick up any hitchhikers wearing old goalie masks.

It's Friday the 13th.

I have some construction notes to pass along this morning.

First, Quigley Hill Road is set to re-open today between Hwy. 174 and Old Montreal Road.

There will be overnight lane reductions tonight and throughout this weekend where Nicholas Street meets Laurier Avenue. That construction starts at around 10 p.m. tonight.

And out in the west end, Kinburn Side Road is set to re-open today between Dominion Springs Drive and Timmins Road.

Have a great weekend!

