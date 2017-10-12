Good morning commuters!

Hard to believe it's already Thursday. I wonder how many of my neighbours will be all messed up with when they should put their garbage out.

There was a roll-over crash on Hunt Club Road overnight. Police had to close a section of it between Lorry Greenberg Drive and Conroy Road. It may still be closed, depending on when you head out.

There's still lane reductions on Somerset Street W. near Dundonald Park, west of Lyon Street — right near the pedestrian crossing.

Again today there will be lane reductions on Hwy. 174, outside of peak times. Both the eastbound and westbound left lanes will be closed from Montreal Road to Orléans Boulevard, east of Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard. That reduction starts around 9 a.m. and should be fully open again by 3 p.m.

If you're curious about self-driving cars, there will be a demo in Kanata today for a little more than an hour, starting at 1:15 p.m. on Legget Drive between Farrar Road and Schneider Road.

Have a great day!

