Good morning commuters!

Chillier today than yesterday — it is the second week of October, after all.

Some significant lane reductions will happen after the morning rush on Highway 174.

The left lanes will be closed both directions between Trim Road and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for centre median maintenance.

There are more lane reductions both directions on Somerset at the pedestrian crossing near Dundonald Park.

A bit dangerous for pedestrians and folks trying to get out of the Tim Horton's or Beer Store there.

Have a great day!

Live blog

