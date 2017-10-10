Good morning commuters!

It's pretty foggy out there this morning — especially in the outlying areas but also along the 417, in Kanata for example.

You'll want more than your running lights on this morning and leave extra space.

FOGGY: Pretty darn foggy in outlying areas this morning. #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/GEvtvJ7xe8 — @cbcotttraffic

There's new overnight work happening for several days at Nicholas Street and Laurier Avenue. Traffic impacts are fairly significant, but only from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The City is asking motorists and cyclists to watch for pedestrians on and around Booth Street.

Crowds gather every evening at a new public space overlooking the Chaudière Falls to view the illumination experience, Mìwàte — part of Ottawa 2017.

The show will run every evening until November 5.

Meantime, construction begins tomorrow on Leitrim, Russell and Renaud roads.

Due to culvert replacements, the following roads will be affected by a full road closure and alternating single lane traffic until late October...

Leitrim Road: 0.88 km east of Anderson Road — a full closure with detour

Russell Road: 0.63 km west of Anderson Road — a full closure with detour

Russell Road: 0.2 km west of Boundary Road — alternating single lane traffic during construction hours

Russell Road: 0.01 km west of Way Street — alternating single lane traffic during construction hours

Russell Road: 0.06 km east of Boundary Road — alternating single lane traffic during construction hours

Renaud Road: 0.9 km west of Page Road — alternating single lane traffic during construction hours

Have a great day!

Live blog

