Good day, commuters.

I've been asked when the washboard pavement on Mitch Owens Drive will be over. Seems the answer is Nov. 20.

It's getting colder, so it's no shock that crews will soon turn their minds to preparing the Rideau Canal Skateway. In fact, today there will be lane closures so the huts and buildings can be lowered into place.

Sections of Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive will be temporarily closed, first from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Queen Elizabeth Driveway at Fifth Avenue.

Then, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Colonel By Drive will be closed south of the Bronson Avenue Bridge.

Finally, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a 100-metre section of Colonel By Drive will be closed southbound at Main Street.

Some sections of the Rideau Canal pathways may also be closed for a short period during the installation.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.